MRC, W Best Leader, MEDCOE Best of the Best

A focused Soldier showcases her skills during the swim test at Jimmy Brought Fitness Center pool, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 13, 2024, as part of the Best Leader, Best Squad, and Best of the Best Competitions. Medical Readiness Command, West and the Medical Center of Excellence are hosting the joint, week-long competitions at JBSA Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis, where Soldiers also have the chance to qualify for the Expert Field Medical Badge and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. Swim test competitors must swim 100 meters in less than 4 minutes and remove their Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP) uniform, toss it fully past the ledge of the pool and exit unassisted to pass the test. Winners of the Best Leader Competition will go on to compete at Medical Command, and Best of the Best winners will compete at Training and Doctrine Command’s Best Squad Competition and Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition. (DoD photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

