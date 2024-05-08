Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH Police Week opening ceremony

    JBPHH Police Week opening ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Joint Base Security members take part in a 5k race to kick off Police Week festivities May 13, 2024 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Police week is geared towards honoring all fallen defenders, to include, U.S. Navy Military Police, Office of Special Investigations and U.S. Air Force Security Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    by SSgt Jacob Thompson

    Security
    JBPHH
    USN
    USAF

