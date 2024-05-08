Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Swim Qualification [Image 9 of 9]

    Echo Company Swim Qualification

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, execute the Basic Swim Qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 13, 2024. Monitored by Marine Corps Instructors of Water Survival (MCIWS), the recruits are tested on their capabilities in the water.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

    This work, Echo Company Swim Qualification [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Echo Company
    Water Survival
    2nd RTBN
    MCIWS
    MCRDPI
    Basic Swim Qualification

