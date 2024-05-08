Military Working Equine Shoffner, left, stand in stately grace while MWE Halverson is ready to be done with the retirement ceremony for both MWEs May 6, 2024 at Fort Sill's Polo Field. The MWEs were a vital part of the Field Artillery Half-Section. They have been retired and adopted by qualified horse owners.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2024 Date Posted: 05.13.2024 17:17 Photo ID: 8402362 VIRIN: 240506-D-VE918-6055 Resolution: 5275x3896 Size: 4.56 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Halverson [Image 2 of 2], by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.