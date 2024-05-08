U.S. Congressional Representatives and Staff Delegation Members tour CENTCOM

U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron lead a military working dog demonstration for congressional representatives and staffers at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 11, 2024. The tour focused on showcasing the unique career fields in a deployed environment including MWD handling, aeromedical evacuation, combat flying missions, counter-unmanned aerial systems and contested environment communications. (U.S. Air Force photo)

