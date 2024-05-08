Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Congressional Representatives and Staff Delegation Members tour CENTCOM [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Congressional Representatives and Staff Delegation Members tour CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    U.S. Air Force technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron lead a demonstration for U.S. congressional representatives and staffers at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 11, 2024. The tour focused on showcasing the unique career fields in a deployed environment including MWD handling, aeromedical evacuation, combat flying missions, counter-unmanned aerial systems and contested environment communications. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 10:13
    VIRIN: 240511-F-IA158-1497
    This work, U.S. Congressional Representatives and Staff Delegation Members tour CENTCOM [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Congress
    CENTCOM
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    House of Representatives

