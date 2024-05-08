Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing meet with U.S. congressional representatives and staffers during a constituent lunch at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 11, 2024. Staff Delegation Members are representative officials for members in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Among the Congressional Representatives was Rep. Dave Joyce, Ohio Congressional Representative, Rep. Derek Kilmer, Washington Congressional Representative, Rep. Amerish “Ami” Babulal Bera, Rep. Juan Vargas and Rep. Salud Carbajal, California Congressional Representatives. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2024 Date Posted: 05.13.2024 10:13 Photo ID: 8400926 VIRIN: 240511-F-IA158-1245 Resolution: 7828x5219 Size: 7.32 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Congressional Representatives and Staff Delegation Members tour CENTCOM [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.