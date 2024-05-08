Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Congressional Representatives and Staff Delegation Members tour CENTCOM [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Congressional Representatives and Staff Delegation Members tour CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing meet with U.S. Congressional Representatives and Staff Delegation Members during a constituent lunch at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 11, 2024. Staff Delegation Members are representative officials for members in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Among the Congressional Representatives was Rep. Dave Joyce, Ohio Congressional Representative, Rep. Derek Kilmer, Washington Congressional Representative, Rep. Amerish “Ami” Babulal Bera, Rep. Juan Vargas and Rep. Salud Carbajal, California Congressional Representatives. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 10:13
    Photo ID: 8400925
    VIRIN: 240511-F-IA158-1215
    Resolution: 7420x4947
    Size: 11.16 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    TAGS

    Congress
    CENTCOM
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    House of Representatives

