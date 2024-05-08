U.S. and Czech Republic forces execute joint live-fire demonstration

U.S. Army and Czech Republic Army personnel maneuver during a live-fire demonstration hosted by the Czech Republic Army along with visiting Virginia and West Virginia Army National Guard leadership and other special guests May 10, 2024, at Velká Střelná Shooting Range in the Czech Republic.The demonstration included members of the 72nd Mechanized Battalion, 7th Mechanized Brigade, Czech Republic Army, along with members of the 1-150th Cavalry Regiment, West Virginia National Guard, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team.West Virginia National Guard Bradley Fighting Vehicle crews maneuvered alongside Czech Republic T-72M4 tank crews, engaging multiple targets while performing armored battle drills during the exercise. Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia National Guard Soldiers are taking part in Immediate Response 24, a sub-exercise of the DEFENDER 24 exercise being held throughout Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jeff Clements)

