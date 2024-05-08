Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Czech Republic forces execute joint live-fire demonstration [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. and Czech Republic forces execute joint live-fire demonstration

    CZECH REPUBLIC

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeff Clements  

    29th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Bradley Fighting Vehicles maneuver during a live-fire demonstration hosted by the Czech Republic Army along with visiting Virginia and West Virginia Army National Guard leadership and other special guests May 10, 2024, at Velká Střelná Shooting Range in the Czech Republic.The demonstration included members of the 72nd Mechanized Battalion, 7th Mechanized Brigade, Czech Republic Army, along with members of the 1-150th Cavalry Regiment, West Virginia National Guard, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team.West Virginia National Guard Bradley Fighting Vehicle crews maneuvered alongside Czech Republic T-72M4 tank crews, engaging multiple targets while performing armored battle drills during the exercise. Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia National Guard Soldiers are taking part in Immediate Response 24, a sub-exercise of the DEFENDER 24 exercise being held throughout Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jeff Clements)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 02:09
    Photo ID: 8400369
    VIRIN: 240510-Z-JO181-7232
    Resolution: 5239x3742
    Size: 15.25 MB
    Location: CZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Czech Republic forces execute joint live-fire demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Jeff Clements, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    Stronger Together
    Defender Europe
    ImmediateResponse
    ReadyandPostured
    DEFENDER24

