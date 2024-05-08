Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne Brigade Sharpens Skills in Sweden with Cold Load Training Ahead of Swift Response 24 Mission [Image 15 of 18]

    173rd Airborne Brigade Sharpens Skills in Sweden with Cold Load Training Ahead of Swift Response 24 Mission

    SWEDEN

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers engaged in cold load training with UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47 Chinooks in Sweden on May 7, 2024, rehearsing their air assault mission in Swift Response 24 while the aircraft remained grounded. Swift Response 24 is part of the NATO mission Steadfast Defender 24.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jennifer French)

