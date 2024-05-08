173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers engaged in cold load training with UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47 Chinooks in Sweden on May 7, 2024, rehearsing their air assault mission in Swift Response 24 while the aircraft remained grounded. Swift Response 24 is part of the NATO mission Steadfast Defender 24.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jennifer French)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 05.13.2024 01:31 Photo ID: 8400358 VIRIN: 240507-A-XY121-1803 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 796.64 KB Location: SE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Sharpens Skills in Sweden with Cold Load Training Ahead of Swift Response 24 Mission [Image 18 of 18], by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.