USS New York VBSS Training

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 22, 2024) Quartermaster 2nd Class Dilyn Bashoor climbs a ladder during a visit board search and seizure training exercise aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York, April 22, 2024. New York is underway in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU completing Composite Unit Training Exercise under the evaluation of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 and Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG). CSG-4 and EOTG work together with Joint and Allied teammates to mentor, train and assess ARGs and MEUs in support of U.S. and Allied economic, security and defense interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.12.2024 Location: NORFOLK, ATLANTIC OCEAN by PO2 Jesse Turner