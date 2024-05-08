Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York VBSS Training [Image 1 of 4]

    USS New York VBSS Training

    NORFOLK, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 22, 2024) Quartermaster 2nd Class Dilyn Bashoor secures a ladder during a visit board search and seizure training exercise aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York, April 22, 2024. New York is underway in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU completing Composite Unit Training Exercise under the evaluation of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 and Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG). CSG-4 and EOTG work together with Joint and Allied teammates to mentor, train and assess ARGs and MEUs in support of U.S. and Allied economic, security and defense interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2024 15:33
    Photo ID: 8399939
    VIRIN: 240422-N-UF626-2039
    Resolution: 2792x4324
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

