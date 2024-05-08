Engine Maintenance Aboard USS New York

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2024) Engineman 3rd Class Marjolyn Macaraeg, from Pangasinan, Philippines, flushes the rocker lube oil system of a main propulsion diesel engine aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), April 18, 2024. Engineman are responsible for the maintenance and operation of the ship’s diesel engines and generators. New York is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval training as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 and Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG) work together with Joint and Allied teammates to mentor, train, and assess ARGs and MEUs in support of U.S. and Allied economic, security, and defense interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

