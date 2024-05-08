Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engine Maintenance Aboard USS New York

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2024) Engineman 3rd Class Marjolyn Macaraeg, from Pangasinan, Philippines, flushes the rocker lube oil system of a main propulsion diesel engine aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), April 18, 2024. Engineman are responsible for the maintenance and operation of the ship’s diesel engines and generators. New York is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval training as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 and Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG) work together with Joint and Allied teammates to mentor, train, and assess ARGs and MEUs in support of U.S. and Allied economic, security, and defense interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2024 15:14
    Photo ID: 8399935
    VIRIN: 240418-N-UF626-1044
    Resolution: 3828x4765
    Size: 13.82 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engine Maintenance Aboard USS New York, by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    lpd21
    maintenance
    WSPARG-24THMEU

