Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Clausson and Chief Petty Officer George Soto, both assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Academy, provide techniques on how to find hidden cargo on illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing boats in Barbados Coast Guard Base Station Pelican, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 on May 11, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Lee)
Coast Guard take measures against illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing at TRADEWINDS 24
