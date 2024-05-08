Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard take measures against illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing at TRADEWINDS 24

    BARBADOS

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Spc. Steven Lee 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Eduard Shey, the illegal, unregulated, unreported (IUU) fishing subject matter expert, provides instruction on how to identify evidence related to IUU fishing at Barbados Coast Guard Base Station Pelican, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 9, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Lee)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2024 15:08
    Photo ID: 8399927
    VIRIN: 240509-A-HL401-6881
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: BB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard take measures against illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing at TRADEWINDS 24 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Steven Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard
    IUU
    TW24
    Fishing TRADEWINDS 24

