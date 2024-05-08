U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Eduard Shey, the illegal, unregulated, unreported (IUU) fishing subject matter expert, provides instruction on how to identify evidence related to IUU fishing at Barbados Coast Guard Base Station Pelican, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 9, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Lee)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2024 15:08
|Photo ID:
|8399927
|VIRIN:
|240509-A-HL401-6881
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|BB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Coast Guard take measures against illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing at TRADEWINDS 24
