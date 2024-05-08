Soldiers of The U.S. Army Brass Quintet and U.S. Army Ceremonial Band support a Victory in Europe Day Observance at the WWII Memorial on May 8, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2024 00:46
|Photo ID:
|8392381
|VIRIN:
|240508-A-QD602-4065
|Resolution:
|6309x4206
|Size:
|7.14 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VE Day Observance at WWII Memorial [Image 31 of 31], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT