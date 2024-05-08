Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VE Day Observance at WWII Memorial [Image 14 of 31]

    VE Day Observance at WWII Memorial

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Soldiers of The U.S. Army Brass Quintet and U.S. Army Ceremonial Band support a Victory in Europe Day Observance at the WWII Memorial on May 8, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.09.2024 00:46
    Location: DC, US
    This work, VE Day Observance at WWII Memorial [Image 31 of 31], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WWII
    Victory in Europe Day
    VE Day
    WWII wreath-laying ceremony

