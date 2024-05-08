Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: Marines refuel CH-47 at Forward Arming and Refueling Point [Image 4 of 4]

    Balikatan 24: Marines refuel CH-47 at Forward Arming and Refueling Point

    BASCO, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Dean, a firefighter, and Gunnery Sgt. Phillip Server, both assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, couple a dry fuel line during Exercise Balikatan 24 at the Basco Airport, in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, May 4, 2024. A CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, was refueled by the Marines here at the forward arming and refueling point. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 22:22
    Photo ID: 8392229
    VIRIN: 240503-A-PR546-1772
    Resolution: 5562x5037
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: BASCO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: Marines refuel CH-47 at Forward Arming and Refueling Point [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: Marines refuel CH-47 at Forward Arming and Refueling Point
    Balikatan 24: Marines refuel CH-47 at Forward Arming and Refueling Point
    Balikatan 24: Marines refuel CH-47 at Forward Arming and Refueling Point
    Balikatan 24: Marines refuel CH-47 at Forward Arming and Refueling Point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFP
    Balikatan
    U.S. Army
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24
    FriendsPartnerAllies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT