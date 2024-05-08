Balikatan 24: Marines refuel CH-47 at Forward Arming and Refueling Point

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nolen Jacobus, a bulk fuel specialist assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, carries equipment with U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, during Exercise Balikatan 24 at the Basco Airport, in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, May 4, 2024. A CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, was refueled by the Marines here at the forward arming andrefueling point. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

