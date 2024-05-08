515th AMOW Command Team Visit the 732nd Air Mobility Squadron

Review this sentence for Active voice

U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Benwitz, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Sylvester, 515th AMOW command chief, listen to Airman 1st Class Javion Gibbs of the 732nd Air Mobility Squadron explain the coasters he made for the squadron's distinguished visitors lounge for the passenger terminal at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on April 18, 2024. The immersion tour allowed the 732nd AMS to showcase their achievements over the past two years.

