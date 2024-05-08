Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    515th AMOW Command Team Visit the 732nd Air Mobility Squadron [Image 5 of 6]

    515th AMOW Command Team Visit the 732nd Air Mobility Squadron

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Theresa Valadez 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Benwitz, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Sylvester, 515th AMOW command chief, listen to Airman 1st Class Javion Gibbs of the 732nd Air Mobility Squadron explain the coasters he made for the squadron's distinguished visitors lounge for the passenger terminal at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on April 18, 2024. The immersion tour allowed the 732nd AMS to showcase their achievements over the past two years.

