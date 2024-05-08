515th AMOW Command Team Visit the 732nd Air Mobility Squadron

U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Benwitz, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, alongside Airmen 1st Class Jacob Conerly, Alexis Contreras, and Isaiah Thomas of the 732nd Air Mobility Squadron, configure a 25K Halverson Loader from travel mode to operational readiness at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on April 17, 2024. During a night shift visit, the 515th AMOW command team saw the 732nd AMS Airmen's impressive capability to deploy aerial port assets for any tasked airframe, always ready at a moment's notice.

