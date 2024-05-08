U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Benwitz, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, alongside Airmen 1st Class Jacob Conerly, Alexis Contreras, and Isaiah Thomas of the 732nd Air Mobility Squadron, configure a 25K Halverson Loader from travel mode to operational readiness at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on April 17, 2024. During a night shift visit, the 515th AMOW command team saw the 732nd AMS Airmen's impressive capability to deploy aerial port assets for any tasked airframe, always ready at a moment's notice.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 22:04
|Photo ID:
|8392193
|VIRIN:
|240417-D-NU486-2137
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|55.69 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 515th AMOW Command Team Visit the 732nd Air Mobility Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by Theresa Valadez, identified by DVIDS
