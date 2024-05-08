Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Rendernick Award

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    240508-N-EI510-1092 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 8, 2024) Chief Torpedoman's Mate Joshua Vansant, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770), poses for a photo with Capt. Corey Poorman, commander, Submarine Squadron 7, right, and Command Master Chief Charles Simonds after receiving the Chief Rendernick Award on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 8, 2024. Vansant received the award from the Aloha Chapter of the Naval Submarine League as part of their annual Warfighting Awards. He was chosen to receive the award due to his leadership of the Weapons Department, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and technical skills. His contributions were instrumental in the safe execution of an engineered overhaul, sea trials, tactical weapons certification, and a submarine command course. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 21:37
    VIRIN: 240508-N-EI510-1103
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    This work, Chief Rendernick Award [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    USS Tucson (SSN 770)

