240508-N-EI510-1092 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 8, 2024) Chief Torpedoman's Mate Joshua Vansant, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770), poses for a photo with Capt. Corey Poorman, commander, Submarine Squadron 7, right, and Command Master Chief Charles Simonds after receiving the Chief Rendernick Award on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 8, 2024. Vansant received the award from the Aloha Chapter of the Naval Submarine League as part of their annual Warfighting Awards. He was chosen to receive the award due to his leadership of the Weapons Department, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and technical skills. His contributions were instrumental in the safe execution of an engineered overhaul, sea trials, tactical weapons certification, and a submarine command course. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 21:37 Photo ID: 8392115 VIRIN: 240508-N-EI510-1103 Resolution: 7706x5504 Size: 2.08 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Rendernick Award [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.