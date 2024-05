240508-N-EI510-1102 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 8, 2024) Capt. Corey Poorman, commander, Submarine Squadron 7, right, speaks about the importance of the Chief Rendernick Award while presenting it to Chief Torpedoman's Mate Joshua Vansant, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 8, 2024. Vansant received the award from the Aloha Chapter of the Naval Submarine League as part of their annual Warfighting Awards. He was chosen to receive the award due to his leadership of the Weapons Department, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and technical skills. His contributions were instrumental in the safe execution of an engineered overhaul, sea trials, tactical weapons certification, and a submarine command course. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

