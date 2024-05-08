Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration [Image 28 of 29]

    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Devon Bistarkey 

    Defense Innovation Unit

    U.S. Special Operations Command and international service members participate in a capabilities demonstration, “Battle of the Bay” during SOF Week in Tampa, Florida on May 8, 2024. The live demonstration showcases various capabilities through the collaboration of Special Operations Forces from 10 different nations. (DoD Photo by: Devon Bistarkey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 21:29
    Photo ID: 8392111
    VIRIN: 240508-O-GG979-5876
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration [Image 29 of 29], by Devon Bistarkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration
    SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Innovation
    Defense Innovation Unit
    #SOF #SOFweek #USSOCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT