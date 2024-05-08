U.S. Special Operations Command and international service members participate in a capabilities demonstration, “Battle of the Bay” during SOF Week in Tampa, Florida on May 8, 2024. The live demonstration showcases various capabilities through the collaboration of Special Operations Forces from 10 different nations. (DoD Photo by: Devon Bistarkey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 21:29 Photo ID: 8392070 VIRIN: 240508-O-GG979-3223 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.64 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOF Week 2024 Capabilities Demonstration [Image 29 of 29], by Devon Bistarkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.