    USS Higgins Gun Shoot [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Higgins Gun Shoot

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 7, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel Valencia from Belleville, New Jersey, aims a M4 rifle at a target during a rifle qualification course on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 7. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 21:18
    Photo ID: 8392067
    VIRIN: 240507-N-ZS816-2065
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
