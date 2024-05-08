USS Higgins Gun Shoot

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 7, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel Valencia from Belleville, New Jersey, aims a M4 rifle at a target during a rifle qualification course on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 7. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

