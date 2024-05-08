U.S. Navy medical personnel with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 rehearse with Papua New Guinea Defence Force members on intravenous insertions during a basic en route care orientation as part of a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, May 7, 2024. The HADR exercise is conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 18:41 Photo ID: 8391789 VIRIN: 240507-M-IP954-3022 Resolution: 7848x5235 Size: 4.7 MB Location: PORT MORESBY, PG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, PNGDF medical personnel rehearse intravenous procedures [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.