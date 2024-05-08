MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, PNGDF medical personnel rehearse intravenous procedures

A Papua New Guinea Defence Force member prepares for an intravenous insertion during a basic en route care orientation held by U.S. Navy medical personnel with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 as part of a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, May 7, 2024. The HADR exercise is conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

Location: PORT MORESBY, PG