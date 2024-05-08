SAGAMI WAN (MAY 8, 2024) – Sailors aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) pose for a photo in front of Blue Ridge while maneuvering a rigid hull inflatable boat, May 8. As the 7th Fleet flag ship, USS Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Furnish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 18:24 Photo ID: 8391781 VIRIN: 240508-N-RW305-1252 Resolution: 4343x2891 Size: 1.49 MB Location: JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SMALL BOAT OPERATIONS [Image 11 of 11], by SN Thomas Furnish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.