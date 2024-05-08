Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, PNGDF medical personnel rehearse intravenous procedures [Image 1 of 7]

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, PNGDF medical personnel rehearse intravenous procedures

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Navy Lt. Levi Boland, left, an en route care nurse with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, teaches Papua New Guinea Defence Force members how to properly prepare for intravenous insertions during a basic en route care orientation as part of a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, May 7, 2024. The HADR exercise is conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. Boland is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 18:40
    Photo ID: 8391778
    VIRIN: 240507-M-IP954-3004
    Resolution: 6995x4666
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, PNGDF medical personnel rehearse intravenous procedures [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, PNGDF medical personnel rehearse intravenous procedures
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, PNGDF medical personnel rehearse intravenous procedures
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, PNGDF medical personnel rehearse intravenous procedures
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, PNGDF medical personnel rehearse intravenous procedures
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, PNGDF medical personnel rehearse intravenous procedures
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, PNGDF medical personnel rehearse intravenous procedures
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, PNGDF medical personnel rehearse intravenous procedures

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HADR
    Marines
    MRF-D
    PNG
    PNGDF
    USMCnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT