Flight Quarters

SAGAMI WAN (May 7, 2024) – Sailors aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) communicate with each other while supplying fuel to a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of (HSC) 12 on the flight deck, May 7. As the 7th Fleet flag ship, USS Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Furnish)

Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Location: JP