    FLIGHT QUARTERS [Image 8 of 11]

    FLIGHT QUARTERS

    JAPAN

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Thomas Furnish 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    SAGAMI WAN (May 7, 2024) – Sailors aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) communicate with each other while supplying fuel to a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of (HSC) 12 on the flight deck, May 7. As the 7th Fleet flag ship, USS Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Furnish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 18:24
    Photo ID: 8391776
    VIRIN: 240507-N-RW305-1485
    Resolution: 3793x2525
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Flight Quarters
    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy

