Maryland National Guard Soldier Leads the 18-mile Ruck March

Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, an intelligence analyst in the Maryland Army National Guard, leads the way during an 18-mile ruck march event for the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Sideling Hill Creek State Park in Hancock, Maryland, on May 8, 2024. The 2024 Region II Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland Army National Guard, features soldiers and non-commissioned officers from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. The intense four-day competition tests competitors on various tactical and technical skills relevant to today's combat environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl)

