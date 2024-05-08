Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Army National Guard Soldier Prepares to Jump in the Pool for the CWST [Image 5 of 5]

    Maryland Army National Guard Soldier Prepares to Jump in the Pool for the CWST

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jasmine Mathews 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Jordan Foster, an intelligence analyst in the Maryland Army National Guard, prepares to jump in the pool for the Combat Water Survival Test during the Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition on May 8, 2024, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The 2024 Region II Best Warrior Competition, which is hosted by Maryland Army National Guard, features soldiers and non-commissioned officers from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The intense four-day competition tests competitors on a wide range of tactical and technical skills relevant in today's combat environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Jasmine Mathews).

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    VIRIN: 240508-A-YG272-7404
    R2BWC24

