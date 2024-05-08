Spc. Jordan Foster, an intelligence analyst in the Maryland Army National Guard, prepares to jump in the pool for the Combat Water Survival Test during the Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition on May 8, 2024, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The 2024 Region II Best Warrior Competition, which is hosted by Maryland Army National Guard, features soldiers and non-commissioned officers from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The intense four-day competition tests competitors on a wide range of tactical and technical skills relevant in today's combat environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Jasmine Mathews).

This work, Maryland Army National Guard Soldier Prepares to Jump in the Pool for the CWST [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Jasmine Mathews