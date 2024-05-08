Competitors Complete the Sprint-Drag-Carry in the ACFT

Competitors complete the sprint-drag-carry in the Army Combat Fitness Test during the 2024 National Guard Bureau Region II Best Warrior Competition on May 8, 2024, in Annapolis, Maryland. The 2024 Region II Best Warrior Competition, which is hosted by Maryland Army National Guard, features soldiers and non-commissioned officers from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The intense four-day competition tests competitors on a wide range of tactical and technical skills relevant in today's combat environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Jasmine Mathews)

