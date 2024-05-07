Sheppard AFB: Combat Capability Demonstration

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Seth Blackwood, 363rd Training Squadron Aircraft Armament instructor, prepares GBU-38 for loading onto the B-52 during a Combat Capability Demonstration April 16, 2024, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. Instructors from the weapons and ammo schools engaged in a friendly competition to see which team safely assembled and loaded weapons on an F-15, F-16 or A-10 fastest, in a demonstration designed to show Airmen in Training the mission generation process for both Ammo and Weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rachel Ross)
|04.16.2024
|05.08.2024 13:50
|8390771
|240416-F-QA017-1006
|6000x4000
|14.34 MB
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|1
|0
