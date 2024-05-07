Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard AFB: Combat Capability Demonstration [Image 4 of 6]

    Sheppard AFB: Combat Capability Demonstration

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Rachel Ross 

    82nd Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brett Bakel, 363rd Training Squadron Munitions Instructor, fuses a GBU-38 for multiple aircraft during a Combat Capability Demonstration April 16, 2024, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. Instructors from the weapons and ammo schools engaged in a friendly competition to see which team safely assembled and loaded weapons on an F-15, F-16 or A-10 fastest, in a demonstration designed to show Airmen in Training the mission generation process for both Ammo and Weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rachel Ross)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 13:50
    VIRIN: 240416-F-QA017-1004
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    This work, Sheppard AFB: Combat Capability Demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #DeveloptheAirmenWeNeed #InstructorAF #GeneratingNextGenAirmen #ReadyAF #ModernizingTraining

