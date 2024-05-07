Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Administers Oath of Enlistment Aboard USS Bataan [Image 5 of 6]

    SECNAV Administers Oath of Enlistment Aboard USS Bataan

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Bennett 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of The Navy Carlos Del Toro administers oath of enlistment aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) May 8, 2024. Fleet Week Miami, in its first year, is an opportunity for residents and visitors to meet with service members, foster community relationships, and view the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 13:13
    Photo ID: 8390652
    VIRIN: 240508-N-OF444-1159
    Resolution: 6538x4359
    Size: 1022.28 KB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SECNAV Administers Oath of Enlistment Aboard USS Bataan [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SECNAV; US Navy; USS Bataan; Fleet Week Miami; Oath of Enlistment

