Service members from the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa and Camp Lemonnier join the Djiboutian Coast Guard in Exercise Bull Shark 24-2, May 5, 2024. The exercise allowed the multinational partners to test and improve communications and interoperability through knowledge exchange opportunities. Exercise Bull Shark is a biannual personnel recovery exercise hosted by Combined Joint Task Force-Horn

of Africa. The exercise enhances partnerships, reinforces crisis response capability for maritime,

improved communications and shore personnel recovery in a combined joint environment.

Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ This work, U.S., joint partners strengthen bonds through Exercise Bull Shark [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Shannon Nielsen, identified by DVIDS