Service members from the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa and Camp Lemonnier join the Djiboutian Coast Guard in Exercise Bull Shark 24-2, May 5, 2024. The exercise allowed the multinational partners to test and improve communications and interoperability through knowledge exchange opportunities. Exercise Bull Shark is a biannual personnel recovery exercise hosted by Combined Joint Task Force-Horn
of Africa. The exercise enhances partnerships, reinforces crisis response capability for maritime,
improved communications and shore personnel recovery in a combined joint environment.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 13:44
|Photo ID:
|8390650
|VIRIN:
|240505-Z-WI371-2032
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., joint partners strengthen bonds through Exercise Bull Shark [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Shannon Nielsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT