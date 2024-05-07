Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., joint partners strengthen bonds through Exercise Bull Shark [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S., joint partners strengthen bonds through Exercise Bull Shark

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shannon Nielsen 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Service members from the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa and Camp Lemonnier join the Djiboutian Coast Guard in Exercise Bull Shark 24-2, May 5, 2024. The exercise allowed the multinational partners to test and improve communications and interoperability through knowledge exchange opportunities. Exercise Bull Shark is a biannual personnel recovery exercise hosted by Combined Joint Task Force-Horn
    of Africa. The exercise enhances partnerships, reinforces crisis response capability for maritime,
    improved communications and shore personnel recovery in a combined joint environment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 13:44
    Photo ID: 8390650
    VIRIN: 240505-Z-WI371-2032
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., joint partners strengthen bonds through Exercise Bull Shark [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Shannon Nielsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., joint partners strengthen bonds through Exercise Bull Shark
    U.S., joint partners strengthen bonds through Exercise Bull Shark

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    USNavy
    USAirForce
    BullShark
    BullShark24-2 CLDJ

