SECNAV Administers Oath of Enlistment Aboard USS Bataan

Secretary of The Navy Carlos Del Toro administers oath of enlistment aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) May 8, 2024. Fleet Week Miami, in its first year, is an opportunity for residents and visitors to meet with service members, foster community relationships, and view the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Bennett IV)

