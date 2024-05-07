Gearing-up Future Innovators: AHS robotics classes visits 97th AMW

Students from Altus High School’s robotics class and Airmen from Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, pose for a photo in front of the 97th Communications Squadron at Altus AFB, Oklahoma, May 2, 2024. The students visited the unit and learned about the squadron’s daily responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah G. Bliss)



