Students from Altus High School’s robotics class and Airmen from Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, pose for a photo in front of the 97th Communications Squadron at Altus AFB, Oklahoma, May 2, 2024. The students visited the unit and learned about the squadron’s daily responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah G. Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 11:57
|Photo ID:
|8390512
|VIRIN:
|240502-F-UX118-1045
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.66 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gearing-up Future Innovators: AHS robotics classes visits 97th AMW [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT