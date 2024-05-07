Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gearing-up Future Innovators: AHS robotics classes visits 97th AMW [Image 3 of 3]

    Gearing-up Future Innovators: AHS robotics classes visits 97th AMW

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Students from Altus High School’s robotics class and Airmen from Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, pose for a photo in front of the 97th Communications Squadron at Altus AFB, Oklahoma, May 2, 2024. The students visited the unit and learned about the squadron’s daily responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah G. Bliss)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 11:57
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
    This work, Gearing-up Future Innovators: AHS robotics classes visits 97th AMW [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

