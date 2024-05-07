U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Chamberlain, 97th Communications Squadron cyber security technician, shows students from Altus High School’s robotics team, a cyber security program at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 2, 2024. The program is a scenario where a company had been hacked and the students attempted to save the files. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah G. Bliss)
This work, Gearing-up Future Innovators: AHS robotics classes visits 97th AMW [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
