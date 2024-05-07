Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gearing-up Future Innovators: AHS robotics classes visits 97th AMW [Image 1 of 3]

    Gearing-up Future Innovators: AHS robotics classes visits 97th AMW

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Airmen from the 97th Communications Squadron (CS) greet Altus High School students at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 2, 2024. The 97th CS develops and implements Information Technology solutions and communications security functions in support of the 97th Air Mobility Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah G. Bliss)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 11:57
    Photo ID: 8390504
    VIRIN: 240502-F-UX118-3709
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
    This work, Gearing-up Future Innovators: AHS robotics classes visits 97th AMW [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

