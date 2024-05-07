Airmen from the 97th Communications Squadron (CS) greet Altus High School students at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 2, 2024. The 97th CS develops and implements Information Technology solutions and communications security functions in support of the 97th Air Mobility Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah G. Bliss)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 11:57 Photo ID: 8390504 VIRIN: 240502-F-UX118-3709 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.72 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gearing-up Future Innovators: AHS robotics classes visits 97th AMW [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.