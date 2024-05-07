Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER 24 [Image 14 of 15]

    DEFENDER 24

    SKILLINGARYD, SWEDEN

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U. S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Ellenwood-based Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade conduct Battery Defense for a field training exercise during DEFENDER 24 in Skillingaryd, Sweden on May 7, 2024. DEFENDER 24 is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercises that consist of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO's Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD's Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

    This work, DEFENDER 24 [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Katlynn Pickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAREUR-AF
    DefenderEurope
    DEFENDER24
    SwiftResponse24

