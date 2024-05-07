Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘One Team, One Fight’: SECAF visits Keesler AFB [Image 9 of 9]

    ‘One Team, One Fight’: SECAF visits Keesler AFB

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall addresses 81st Training Group Airmen and Guardians at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 3, 2024. Keesler trains more than 28,000 students annually with an average daily student load of more than 4,127, instructing not only Air Force, but Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and civilian federal agency personnel. Kendall visited Keesler to observe base operations and meet service members assigned to Second Air Force, the 81st Training Wing and the 403rd Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

    This work, ‘One Team, One Fight’: SECAF visits Keesler AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECAF
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing

