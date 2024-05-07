‘One Team, One Fight’: SECAF visits Keesler AFB

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall addresses 81st Training Group Airmen and Guardians at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 3, 2024. Keesler trains more than 28,000 students annually with an average daily student load of more than 4,127, instructing not only Air Force, but Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and civilian federal agency personnel. Kendall visited Keesler to observe base operations and meet service members assigned to Second Air Force, the 81st Training Wing and the 403rd Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

