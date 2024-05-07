‘One Team, One Fight’: SECAF visits Keesler AFB

81st Training Group Airmen and Guardians listen to an address from Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 3, 2024. 81st Training Group students are instructed in a wide array of capabilities in over 160 courses in eight operating locations in the continental United States. Kendall visited Keesler to observe base operations and meet service members assigned to Second Air Force, the 81st Training Wing and the 403rd Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

