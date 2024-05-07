Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘One Team, One Fight’: SECAF visits Keesler AFB [Image 8 of 9]

    ‘One Team, One Fight’: SECAF visits Keesler AFB

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing

    81st Training Group Airmen and Guardians listen to an address from Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 3, 2024. 81st Training Group students are instructed in a wide array of capabilities in over 160 courses in eight operating locations in the continental United States. Kendall visited Keesler to observe base operations and meet service members assigned to Second Air Force, the 81st Training Wing and the 403rd Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

    This work, ‘One Team, One Fight’: SECAF visits Keesler AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECAF
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training

