‘One Team, One Fight’: SECAF visits Keesler AFB

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall addresses 81st Training Group Airmen and Guardians at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 3, 2024. Kendall spoke with students in training during their final formation to pass along his thanks for their dedication and commitment to excellence as they start their military careers. Kendall visited Keesler to observe base operations and meet service members assigned to Second Air Force, the 81st Training Wing and the 403rd Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

