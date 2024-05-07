81st Training Group Airmen participate in a squadron roll call for Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 3, 2024. The 81st Training Group's mission is to generate and sustain combat capability for the Air Force, developing Airmen & Guardians who are technically trained and operationally relevant. Kendall visited Keesler to observe base operations and meet service members assigned to Second Air Force, the 81st Training Wing and the 403rd Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 11:50 Photo ID: 8390477 VIRIN: 240503-F-TX306-2148 Resolution: 378x253 Size: 31.2 KB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘One Team, One Fight’: SECAF visits Keesler AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.