    CMSAF visits EOD Airmen [Image 4 of 4]

    CMSAF visits EOD Airmen

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.              

    96th Test Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi speaks with explosive ordnance disposal Airmen May 4, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Flosi spoke to the Airmen and answered questions after attended the 55th Annual EOD Memorial ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 10:23
    Photo ID: 8390295
    VIRIN: 240504-F-OC707-6003
    Resolution: 3000x1882
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits EOD Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

